What’s in the Revelstoke news Dec. 17

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU
130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Dec. 20, 1890 An interesting article in… Continue reading
Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive
Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest
Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea
Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident
Unattended pot on stove resulted in smoke in apartment building
Cases are down 32 per cent in Penticton compared to the previous week
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Clovechok announced a moratorium on Crown Land applications has been approved
Doug Dillman was a logging truck driver for more than 30 years
There will be a two hour closure
The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities
West Kelowna’s Premium Truck and Trailer Inc. took Armand Flamand for one last spin
Eleven new cases reported in Salmon Arm health area from Dec. 6 to 12, 36 cases in Vernon area
The shell was once fired out of an uncommonly large German artillery gun during the First World War