What’s next for Grizzly Plaza?

The larger-than-life grizzly bears guarding the entrance to the heart of Revelstoke’s downtown have been in place since the late 1980’s. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Changes are coming to Grizzly Plaza, an area identified as the heart of Revelstoke.

Significant work has already been done in order to identify the areas which the community and key stakeholders wish to preserve, and which assets in the plaza can be maintained, removed, or improved through the grant funding the City of Revelstoke has received.

The history

The early 1980’s were a period of transition in Revelstoke. Major construction projects that had driven the local economy were nearing completion and those workers were ready to take their families and move on to the next portion of their life.

“The dam was completed, the wood industry not good, and mining shakey,” said Bob Carter, City Administrator for Revelstoke at the time in a Revelstoke Times article from 1990. “The town was dying. The only alternative we could see was tourism.”

Downtown Revelstoke in 1986. Construction of the project began in April of that year when loan agreements for $1.2 million were signed by the City. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives/Revelstoke Times 1990)

The Downtown revitalization project was brought forward to combat the difficult economic situation. The designs for the re-imagined downtown core were presented to more than 300 community members at a public meeting, and a show of hands indicated overwhelming support for the project, with only one person objecting.

Construction began in the spring of 1986, and the official opening ceremony for Grizzly Plaza took place 35 years ago, in May of 1987. In that same year, the grizzly bear sculptures were unveiled and the iconic rotary clock was installed.

“The benefits are going to pay for a long, long time,” said Darryl Willoughby, Manager of the Business Development Centre in a Revelstoke Times article from 1990.

Grizzly Plaza in 1990. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives/Revelstoke Times 1990)

Today

He was right. Today, Grizzly Plaza remains the most iconic man-made sight in Revelstoke. It’s played host to countless concerts, events, gatherings, protests, and has been featured on television and in movies.

In early 2022, the City of Revelstoke received a $322,050 grant to revitalize the plaza under the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization Capital Grant program. When grant funds were received, there was significant concern within the council about making changes to what they called the ‘heart of Revelstoke’.

The Grizzly Plaza Steering Committee was formed earlier this year to identify potential enhancements to the plaza, and to make it more functional as a community space. Nicole Cherlet, chair of the committee and city councillor, noted that Grizzly Plaza is showing signs of wear and tear and needs maintenance, especially around the gazebo.

“Grizzly Plaza has always been one of those spaces where you get to go and see your neighbours,” said Cherlet.

The planter boxes in the plaza were identified as one of the main assets that could be altered. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The committee worked alongside the groups who use the plaza most, like Arts Revelstoke and the farmers market, in order to make sure they have representation in decisions about the future space.

Selkirk Planning & Design and Larch Landscape Architecture reviewed the plaza in its current state, alongside the steering committee, and a site analysis was released on May 2 which highlighted areas in that it could be enhanced.

Potential improvements and community priorities

“We can enhance what we have,” said Cherlet.

Potential upgrades to the iconic gazebo could include adding a false roof underneath the canopy in order to improve the acoustics of the structure during concerts, and making the classic crimson pop with a fresh splash of colour.

The bandshell has been identified as a heritage element, however, the design is not ideal for concerts and live events. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

According to Cherlet, the established street trees are a huge asset and won’t be touched, especially with the new lighting from Illuminate Revelstoke. However, the surrounding planter boxes and railing along the edge are compacted and not well vegetated. Enhancements to the planter boxes could protect the trees roots and add years to their lives.

Cherlet said that as it is right now, kids trip over the curb and people fall backwards while dancing at concerts due to the raised curb. She added that the road could be raised to better accommodate pedestrian traffic in the plaza.

Improving accessibility was also a key concern for the committee going into the redesign.

The design team and the steering committee see the potential to include First Nations history through vegetation and art as a priority as well.

The existing paved surface in the parking lot west of Mackenzie Ave. has been identified as an asset to visually enhance. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Many in the community are hesitant to make any changes to the iconic location. A community survey with 329 responses was completed and opinions were mixed. 58 per cent of respondents said they were in support of some form of enhancement, and retaining the heritage elements and prioritizing pedestrians over vehicles were identified as priorities.

Seventy six per cent of respondents also said they would like to see additional art in Grizzly Plaza, but not a statue of Isabel Coursier as originally proposed.

What’s next?

The steering committee meets next in June to review the designs conceptualized by Selkirk Planning & Design and Larch Landscape Architecture according to the feedback they received. The committee will then report back to council with the plans and endorsement.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

