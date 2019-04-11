The grizzlies playing Kimberly to win the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. (File)

What’s next for the players leaving the Grizzlies

This is the last season on the team for five players

The Grizzlies are off to the 2019 Cyclone Taylor Cup this week after beating the Kimberley Dynamiters in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League in game five.

While it’s been an incredible season for the Grizzlies, this is the final season for five players on the team: Ryan Pereverzoff, Jan Vandermolen, Ullar Wiatzka, Tommy Bodtker and Jaden Hay.

Ryan Pereverzoff (11) F – age 20

Pereverzoff has been on the team for roughly four years. He plans to go to school in Kelowna next year at UBCO in human kinetics. Rather than hockey, he said school will be his focus. Regardless, the last four years has been tons of fun said Pereverzoff and will be the foundation for the rest of his life. This season, he’s had 31 goals and 25 assists.

Jon Vandermolen (61) F – age 20

Vandermolen said he knew the team was going to be good this year, but he usually just focused on game to game. Bit by bit, the Grizzlies kept winning and now they’re at provincials. He has been part of the team for two years. However, he said the team is more tightly knit this year than previous.

“There’s just the right personality mixes.”

Vandermolen said he isn’t quite sure what he’ll do next. His parents live in the Netherlands and his sister is on the other side of Canada. He’ll probably move to Kelowna with Pereverzoff and find a job, perhaps with the City of Kelowna. He has had 12 goals this season and 19 assists.

Ullar Wiatzka (88) D – age 20

Wiatzka is a Revelstoke native and said he found it pretty special to play hockey and live in his home town. Outside of hockey, he’s been a volunteer ski patroller. He said the Grizzlies have given him a lifetime of friendship and experiences.

“I’ve learned to power though. Perseverance.”

He has been on the team for four years and plans to also move to Kelowna and take human kinetics. Most likely, Wiatzka will play non-competitive hockey. After this season, he said he’ll need rest.

“You get pretty banged up in hockey.”

He’s had eight concussions in the last four years and has missed roughly half of this season.

“The ice is hard and everyone is moving fast.”

This year, he’s had 10 goals and 36 assists.

Tommy Bodtker (89) F – age 20

Bodtker said the last four years on the Grizzlies has been incredible.

“I’ve grown up into an adult in Revelstoke. Hockey has taught me everything I know.”

Such as leadership and teamwork. Like Wiatzka, he plans to play non-competitive hockey. Perhaps on a beer league.

“I’ve beaten up my body pretty bad.”

Like many of his friends, he also plans to go to UBCO, but will take engineering.

He’s had 14 goals this year and 56 assists.

Jaden Hay (10) F – age 20

Hay has been with the Grizzlies since last Nov, but has been in the league for four years.

“It’s awesome now to be on the winning team.”

Hay said he’s made countless friends and will never forget his time in Revelstoke. His next plans include finding a job in construction, save money and go traveling to far-off places like Thailand and Bali. Then, he’ll go to school for construction engineering.

Whatever he ends up doing, there’s one thing that’s certain. Hockey will be a part of it.

“I want to play hockey for my whole life.”

He’s had 21 goals this season and 31 assists.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will play the Victoria Cougars today at 2:30 pm in Campbell River. It’s the first game of the championship.

 

