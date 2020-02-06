Coldstream councillors considered what a bathroom facility along the Okanagan Rail Trail could look like during their Feb. 3 meeting. (File photo)

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

There’s nothing worse than suddenly getting that urge to use the washroom and having no where to go, especially while out for a lengthy walk on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Fret not.

Coldstream officials are looking for a solution — and a beautiful one at that.

District of Coldstream councillors discussed the proposed look of a washroom facility during their meeting on Monday.

”We want to keep it natural and blend it into the bank,” Mayor Jim Garlick said.

He supports an earth-covered roof for the facility slated for West Kal Road.

Coun. Ruth Hoyte said the Rail Trail’s neighbours must also be considered when choosing a design.

“The more we go with boulders and less with metal, the more residents are likely to accept it,” she said.

Council comments will be passed forward to the Regional District of North Okanagan for consideration.

