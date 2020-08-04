Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Which streets in Revelstoke have the most crashes?

The data was recently released by ICBC

Since 2015, there have been 2,632 car crashes in Revelstoke, according to ICBC.

Revelstoke was 60th in the province with the most reported crashes. One third of the incidents in Revelstoke occurred on Highway 1.

READ MORE: Traffic up on Highway 1 but accidents down

Excluding highways, here are 10 streets in Revelstoke with the most car crashes since 2015.

  1. Victoria Rd: 264
  2. First St: 138
  3. Fourth St: 82
  4. Second St: 69
  5. Camozzi Rd: 62
  6. Airport Way: 58
  7. Third St: 49
  8. MacKenzie Ave: 47
  9. Campbell Ave: 40
  10. Laforme Blvd: 29

The public insurer released five years worth of statistics last month as part of a data-sharing initiative to increase transparency and accountability.

The intersection with the most collisions in the province was 104 Avenue and 152 Street in Surrey with 354 crashes.

In the last five years, there were more than 1.5 million car crashes in B.C..

READ MORE: LETTER: Kiss the caribou goodbye

 

Transportation

