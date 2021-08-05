UPDATE: Okanagan Indian Band expands evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Area resident Dan Newcomb shares a photo of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning behind Westwold on Aug. 1, 2021. (Dan Newcomb - Facebook)

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band has extended an evacuation order from Komasket Road North to Newport Beach, Aug. 5.

The area includes Westside Rd. and Louis Estates (northern boundary) to 11501 Komasket Rd. (southern boundary).

Streets included in the Evacuation Order area:

Newport Rd. Sqarielks Rd Tantalux Rd.

Tantalux Rd. N Louie’s Ln. Jenny’s Dr.

The Bunny Path Cameron Dr. Laverman Dr.

Brewer Trail McMilan Dr. Goodwater Dr.

Logan’s Landing Skookum Mine Rd. Mary’s Emerald Bay

Able Cove Rd.

Westside Rd. (11505-12127)

11501 Komasket Rd. Fred Road

BC Wildfire Services is urging residents ordered to evacuate to do so immediately.

“Choosing to remain in an area that is under an evacuation order puts you, your family and first responders in danger,” said BCWS fire information officer Hannah Swift. “People who remain in an area under an evacuation order may impede the ability for our fire crews to fight a wildfire.”

“Although you may not feel you’re immediately in danger, you may quickly find your escape route is challenged or you may become disoriented by blankets of thick smoke.”

Increased winds are expected to fan the fire, specifically along the northeast and east flanks, BCWS said in the noon update, Aug. 5.

This increased fire behaviour is expected to continue into the evening and overnight, said incident commander Scott Rennick.

“The importance of evacuating out of these areas cannot be stressed enough,” he said, adding he has personally experienced an evacuation himself — most recently as the base manager in the Lytton area.

“We had, of course, a devasting fire that required immediate evacuation without orders or alerts. These fires move very, very quickly and unexpectedly,” he said.

The best thing to do, he said, is to be prepared to leave and follow evacuation orders and alerts.

“Don’t put yourself in a situation where it’s a last-minute affair,” he said. “These are quite serious natural disasters we’re dealing with right now at this point.”

Evacuation alerts are in place for thousands of properties within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Central Okanagan Regional District, Regional District of North Okanagan and Okanagan Indian Band.

Thousands more remain on evacuation alert.

A map depicting evacuation alerts and orders in effect for all municipalities affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire as of 1:10 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star infographic)

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

Wind is forecasted to pick up around noon Thursday (Aug. 5), with gusts of up to 40 km/h, increasing fire activity of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning out of control only 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon.

Smoke hindered accurate mapping of the fire boundaries, but when conditions improved over the past 48 hours, BC Wildfire Services reported the fire was only 8.5 kilometres west of Westside Road.

Last night (Aug. 4), hundreds more were evacuated including the entire community of Falkland, including Cedar Creek and Pinaus Lake areas in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), Westwold and Monte Lake in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

Additional properties in Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) between 11497 Smith Crescent and 11071 Westside Road/Mud Hole Road, westward to the reserve boundary, were ordered evacuated.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) expanded its order to include a portion of Electoral Area B above Westside Road, including properties located on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road.

The Evacuation Order previously issued for properties along Bouleau and Pinaus Lake, as well as properties south of Six Mile Creek Road, remain in effect.

The evacuation alert in the CSRD has been expanded to include Silver Creek, Deep Creek and Gardom Lake. Properties from 6547 to 6899 Six Mile Creek Road are not impacted by the order.

More than 500 evacuees from the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and OKIB and have registered at the evacuee reception centre since Sunday night (Aug. 1). But the City of Vernon announced Thursday it’s seeking more volunteers to help welcome and register those displaced by the wildfire.

Extreme burning conditions are expected through the weekend with temperatures in the high-20s and low relative humidity, that plus winds will give way to dry fuels, BCWS said in an update.

Thirteen helicopters and 43 pieces of heavy equipment will be aiding 136 wildland firefighters, seven support staff, 125 structure protection personnel and 10 danger tree fallers.

BCWS incident commander Scott Rennick said in an Aug. 4 update that crews were quite successful on suppression activities on the west flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. On the northwest flank, fire has been advancing slowly toward Monte Lake and crews continue to use heavy equipment to secure guard lines.

Most of the fire activity, Rennick said, has been on the east flank towards Westside Road.

Rennick said heavy-lift helicopters, bucketing support are being utilized and a skimmer and fixed-wing retardant may also be used to slow the progression.

“The main thrust of what we’re doing is ramping up structure protection resources,” Rennick said. “If the fire does move to the east or northeast if it does come into areas more in the urban interface, then we’re able to successfully suppress and respond to incidents that occur.”

One-hundred and 26 structure protection personnel from 25 different fire departments are ready to protect infrastructure in Westwold, Falkland, Cedar Hills, Pinaus Lake and communities along Westside Road, including Okanagan Indian Band IR#1.

“Defending structures from a wildland fire isn’t always possible in every situation,” said fire information officer Hannah Swift. “Several factors including risks to firefighters, fire behaviour and the availability of resources will dictate our ability to successfully defend threatened structures.”

Swift also extended gratitude to the public’s ongoing support.

“It’s important for our firefighters and staff to know the communities they’re working behind them and support the extremely important work they’re doing.”

