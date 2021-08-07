Flickr image

White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees can park RVs at these 3 Vernon schools

Bearisto, Seaton and BX open parking lots to campers and trailers for duration of alerts, orders

Evacuees of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning out of control at an estimated 55,000 hectares west of Vernon can now park their RVs and camping trailers in several school parking lots in town.

The City of Vernon announced Saturday, Aug. 7, that recreational vehicle parking is available at Ecole Bearisto Elementary School (3302 27th St.), WL Seaton Secondary School (2701 41st Ave.) and BX Elementary (5849 SIlver Star Rd.).

Parking will be available for the duration of the evacuation alerts and orders.

This, of course, may change should the alerts and orders change.

The City of Vernon has rescinded the majority of its evacuation alert Saturday. Now, only a portion of Tronson Road and the entire communities of Canadian Lakeview Estates and Adventure Bay remain on alert.

The Regional District of North Okanagan and District of Coldstream also rescinded the alerts in place.

The Township of Spallumcheen and City of Armstrong still remain under evacuation alert.

