RCMP in Penticton are hoping to identify the culprit of a broken glass alarm on Front Street. (Supplied)

“Who” dunnit? Penticton RCMP seek midnight masked bandit

If you recognize this culprit and give a hoot, call Penticton RCMP

Do you recognize this furry face?

RCMP in Penticton are hoping to identify the culprit of a broken glass alarm on Front Street.

In the early hours of Feb. 21, authorities responded to the alarm but found no broken glass. However, the perpetrator left an impression on the window which RCMP say may help to identify them.

“If you give a hoot and are able to identify the culprit, please contact Cst. Ian Wolchock of the Penticton RCMP,” said the RCMP in a release.

