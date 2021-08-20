A memorial of flowers and a picture of murder victim Kathy Richardson stand outside her Narmata Village home. (Monique Tamminga)

A memorial of flowers and a picture of murder victim Kathy Richardson stand outside her Narmata Village home. (Monique Tamminga)

Who killed Naramata’s Kathy Richardson?

Over 2 months later, RCMP continue to work on the crime that shocked Penticton

There have been no arrests or charges laid yet in the murder of Naramata’s Kathy Richardson, a crime that shook the community and the RCMP, said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter.

Hunter attended the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s Aug. 19 meeting, where he spoke on the murders of the Fryer brothers and Richardson alongside his quarterly updates on crime statistics.

There are no charges in Richardson’s death yet, though the RCMP has been working hard on her case and that of the Fryer brothers.

“It was an all-hands-on-deck situation for the entire detachment to work with our major crime partners out of Vancouver headquarters, and major crime partners in the Southeast District who converged at the detachment to work for many, many weeks on those files. They are definitely a challenge for the community and the detachment,” said Hunter.

READ MORE: Son of Naramata murder victim appears in court

Richardson’s son, Wade Cudmore, is in custody for his alleged involvement in the deaths of the Fryer brothers.

Cudmore, 32, along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton was charged on June 18, with first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer of Kamloops. The Fryer brothers’ bodies were discovered on May 10, on a remote logging road in Naramata.

Richardson’s body was found inside her home on June 9.

Graham is still at large and being sought by the RCMP.

Cudmore’s next appearance in court is Sept. 15.

