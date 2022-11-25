The PIB adds they are continuing to work with the Ministry of Transportation and AIM Roads to ensure that cattleguards and other potential points of access are in good shape. (Kate Helmore photo)

Wild horses break free in South Okanagan after fence illegally cut

PIB has installed remote cameras and will increase patrol in the area

Wild horses were once again spotted roaming in the South Okanagan last week and the Penticton Indian Band cites deliberate fence cutting as the cause.

PIB officials say they have installed remote cameras and will increase its patrols, after receiving reports that sections of the perimeter fence along its land have been tampered with.

“These illegal acts have been ongoing through 2021-2022 and create significant challenges with respect to the control of free-roaming horses,” the PIB said in a statement. “This is a criminal act which the Penticton Indian Band First Nations RCMP are pursuing.

“Anyone caught on these PIB lands deliberately carrying out these irresponsible acts will be charged accordingly.”

Last weekend, DriveBC issued a wildlife advisory on wild horses roaming just one kilometre south of Penticton.

Another related incident was also reported between Junction Highway 3A and Pineview Drive, just five kilometres north of Okanagan Falls.

“These reckless and senseless (fence cutting) activities put the public and the horses at unnecessary and unacceptable risk,” the PIB said.

They also say that they are committed to finding a “collaborative resolution” to the ongoing issue of wild horses roaming in the area.

Anyone who has witnessed the activities is asked to contact PIB Lands Manager Joan Phillip by calling 250-493-0048.

