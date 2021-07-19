Wildfire: 13 properties evacuated near Westwold

Another 213 on evac alert from nearby White Rock Lake fire

An evacuation order was issued for residents near Douglas Lake Road near Westwold Sunday, July 18, at 10:53 p.m. (TNDR)

The White Rock Lake wildfire burning southwest of Westwold is now estimated at around 3,000 hectares in size and some nearby residents have been evacuated.

Discovered Tuesday, July 13, the out-of-control blaze has 213 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on evacuation alert in Electoral Areas L and M, including Westwold.

An evacuation order was called Sunday, July 18, for 13 properties along Douglas Lake Road between 7820 and 8640.

Evacuees can register at the McArthur Island Sports Centre in Kamloops or self-register using the Evacuee Registration and Assistance Tool.

Those who can’t stay with family or friends can report to the Salvation Army building on Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna for group lodging.

BC Wildfire Service said fire behaviour continues to be driven by winds.

The fire is being actioned by 12 firefighters, three helicopters, nine pieces of heavy equipment and one structural protection unit.

Wildfire personnel and aerial resources continue efforts with industry partners on site.

The provincial agency reports the fire of note impacted hydro lines in the area, with multiple outages linked to smoke yesterday (Sunday, July 18).

Neighbours in Falkland are reminding others to keep hearts and homes open to those affected.

Area resident Dean Trumbley shared some footage of the smoke-covered community on the Falkland BC Facebook page.

“Welcome to British Columbia during forest fire season,” Trumbley wrote. “We have a fire that is just outside our neighbouring community of Westwold. Anything we can do to help, we are glad to do it.”

