Wildfire 50kms north of Golden ‘highly visible’ to Highway 1 traffic: BC Wildfire Service

Fire is estimated to be just under 100 ha. in size, not threatening communities

The BC Wildfire Service is warning that an out-of-control wildfire burning 50 kilometres northwest of Golden is “highly visible” to motorists along Highway 1.

The Carrol Creek wildfire first caught the wildfire service’s attention on Saturday (July 10). On Sunday, the fire was estimated to be about 98 hectares in size and BC Wildfire said it is not threatening any communities.

“When first detected, ground crews actively worked on suppressing the lower portions of the fire, but the steep and difficult terrain to the east and west flanks are not safe for crews to work,” BC Wildfire said in a social media post Sunday.

“This fire has been put into the modified response category. Modified response is a strategy that uses a combination of suppression techniques to indirectly respond to a wildfire that is not threatening any values or is beneficial to the ecosystem.”

If the blaze reaches a series of predetermined trigger points, fire crews will reassess their response and potentially head in to try and stop the wildfire.

B.C. Wildfires 2021