Wildfire between Apex Mountain and Penticton already over 100 hectares

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is currently visible from the Apex Mountain Resort’s webcams. (Apex Mountain Resort)The Keremeos Creek wildfire is currently visible from the Apex Mountain Resort’s webcams. (Apex Mountain Resort)
The smoke from the Keremeos Creek wildfire is visible from Penticton, 21 kilometres away. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)The smoke from the Keremeos Creek wildfire is visible from Penticton, 21 kilometres away. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
The Keremeos Creek wildfire, spotted on Friday, July 29, is already an estimated 100 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service)The Keremeos Creek wildfire, spotted on Friday, July 29, is already an estimated 100 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service)

A wildfire near the community of Apex has already grown past 100 hectares by Friday evening.

The wildfire was first reported in the afternoon, with BC Wildfire Service crews on the fire for several hours by 7:30 p.m., according to fire information officer Aydan Coray.

Two helicopters and 10 ground personnel are on scene, with additional reinforcements including structural protection crews en route.

The fire is located near Keremeos creek and the Keremeos Forestry Service Road, around 10 kilometres southeast of Apex Mountain, and 21 kilometres from Penticton.

The Apex Resort’s own webcams currently show the fire in the distance, and the plume of smoke is visible from Penticton and other nearby communities.

Due to the terrain, the fire is unable to reached by either heavy machinery or air tankers.

READ MORE: Penticton bans campfires

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
UPDATE: IHIT identifies victim of Abbotsford homicide as mom of two, Kamaljit Sandhu

Just Posted

Three wildfires were ignited early July 29 in the North Shuswap and North Okanagan, causes so far listed by BC Wildfire as unknown. (BC Wildfire map)
UPDATE: Wildfire service responding to new blazes in North Shuswap and North Okanagan

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Moonquakes

Members of the community attending the opening ceremony for the housing complex at 297 Humbert St. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Affordable housing for Revelstoke’s hospitality workers

Invasive species threaten wildlife, including the Painted Turtle. (CSISS)
The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program funds invasive species research