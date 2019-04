BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

A wildfire broke out near Squamish on Monday night. (BC Wildfire Service)

A wildfire broke out northeast of Squamish on Monday night, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The agency said crews and air support are responding to the 3.5 hectare blaze, which is about 17.5 kilometres northeast of Squamish,

No structures are at risk but the fire is “highly visible” from the city.

