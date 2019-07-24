UPDATE: Manary Creek wildfire reaches 25 hectares

Update 9:30 p.m.
BC Wildfire Service says the Manary Creek wildfire is now estimated at 25 hectares.
It is characterized as out of control.
BC Wildfire Service Crews are on the scene of a three hectare wildfire, about 14 kilometres southeast of Cawston.
The fire is burning on the west face of Mount Kobau, adjacent to Highway 3 in the Similkameen. The fire is in the same region as the 2018 Snowy Mountain fire, which consumed more than 2,000 hectares.
Six ground crew, an air-tanker, and a helicopter are working to douse the fire, says fire information officer Taylor MacDonald.
The wildfire is believed to be caused by lightning.
