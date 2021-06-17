Wildfire burning near Highway 97C

The fire is an estimated nine hectares in size

Fire near Highway 97 C close to Merritt. (Facebook)

A vehicle that crashed into a ditch off of Highway 97C on Wednesday, reportedly burst into flames, sparking a wildfire.

The fire grew to nine-hectares near Merritt and continues to burn, today.

BC Wildfire is on scene of the blaze. It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to crash and information regarding its occupants is not known.

Highway 97C westbound is closed due to different vehicle incident that occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This is one of three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Another fire sparked just south of Lytton, also on Wednesday, and is an estimated 10 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire managed to get a 4.50-hectare blaze under control in the Pioneer Creek area north of Ashcroft, which started on June 15.

Both of these fires are believed to be person-caused.

