A photo of the Coquihalla, approximately 20 minutes south of Merritt on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15. (Katelyn Paradis/Facebook)

Wildfire closes Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

Highways 1 and 3 are alternate routes

A wildfire has closed the Coquihalla highway in both directions between Hope and Merritt as of Sunday (Aug. 15) evening.

The announcement was made by DriveBC on Twitter just after 7 p.m., although the agency’s website remains down. The agency said that Highway 1 and Highway 3 are alternate routes.

n a news release issued Sunday evening, the transportation ministry warned motorists that highways may close with “limited notice” due to fast-moving wildfires in the B.C. Interior.

“Non-essential travel to and within fire-affected areas is discouraged to help avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes,” the ministry stated.

“If you must travel on Interior highways adjacent to wildfires, make sure you are prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies.”

The ministry said that motorists should drive straight to their destination and not stop along the highway in case they get in the firefighters’ way.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

