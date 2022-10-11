(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Wildfire north of West Kelowna out of control

Reports of smoke were called in around 7 a.m.

UPDATE: Oct. 11, 11:30a.m.

The fire is now classified as Out of Control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Located about five kilometres north of West Kelowna, it is estimated to be about 0.6 hectares in size.

A helicopter has joined in the effort.

ORIGINAL: Oct. 11, 9:15a.m.

Smoke in West Kelowna has been confirmed to be a wildfire on Tuesday morning (Oct. 11).

Around 7 a.m., a grass fire was reported around McDougall Road and Rosewood Drive but the blaze looks to be above Bartley Road towards the McDougall Rim Trail.

BC Wildfire Service told Capital News that one attack crew and one responding officer are attending the scene as of 9:15a.m. The fire is being titled the ‘McDougall Creek wildfire’.

No size can be given as of yet.

Capital News will keep up to date on the situation.

