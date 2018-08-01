Guillermo Angel photo

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

BC Wildfire Crews are putting out wildfires in the Peachland and West Kelowna areas after a lightning storm last night.

Nicole Bonnett, information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said a handful of fires have started near the Okanagan Connector, outside of Peachland in Merritt’s direction.

READ MORE: Two lightning-sparked fires near the Central Okanagan

“Because most of them popped up in the late evening and overnight, we’ve been assessing them since this morning and we have crews responding to some of the fires and accessing other ones and assigning resources as deemed necessary.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Helicopter, air tanker and ground crews are attempting to put out two fires located near Trepanier Creek and Jackpine Lake. 

Three fires located farther away from the jurisdictions have ground crews on site, she said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
