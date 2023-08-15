Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)

Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

The fire was first reported at about 6 p.m.

A plume of smoke can be seen rising in the hills above West Kelowna.

A .5-hectare fire was reported in the McDougall Creek area just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The blaze is burning out of control and the cause is currently not known.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

With rising temperatures reaching 38 C in the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, however, a northwest wind picking up in the late afternoon was forecast to possibly lead to aggressive wildfire behaviours due to the hot dry conditions.

READ MORE: Forecasted winds pose biggest wildfire threat amid heat wave

