Wildfire-induced travel restrictions lifted for B.C., except for West Kelowna

Premier David Eby made his comments during a news conference at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna

Premier David Eby speaks with Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas (left), Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland (centre) and Regional District Central Okanagan Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge (right) following a helicopter tour of wildfire devastation in the Central Okanagan. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Premier David Eby has toured areas of the Central Okanagan, devastated by three wildfires, by helicopter Tuesday (Aug. 22) afternoon.

“The devastation for families who have lost everything, homes burned to the ground, will be some time recovering, for community members and so many affected individuals,” the premier said. “What is also evident, even if we get to a couple hundred homes, is the heroic efforts of firefighting crews.”

Eby made his comments during a news conference at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna, the reception centre for those evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The premier was joined by Bowin Ma, minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, Federal Minister of International Development.

Ma said that the emergency treacle accommodation order has had the desired effect in opening up thousands of hotel rooms for evacuees and first responders.

“Because of this we will be lifting the accommodation travel order effective midnight tonight for every community except for West Kelowna.”

Ma did not give a reason why the city was still under the travel order.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of KelownaCity of West Kelowna