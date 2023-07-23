Wildfire near Revelstoke now visible from town

The Hiden Creek fire is now visible from town and has grown to 150 ha. (Josh Piercy Revelstoke Review)

The Hiden Creek wildfire outside of Revelstoke is now visible from town.

As of Sunday, the Hiden Creek wildfire has grown to 150 hectares.

The blaze is believed to be lightning caused and started on Friday evening, July 21. At the time the size was estimated at 50 hectares, however with limited visibility due to smoke, the size was expected to increase when sight lines improved, said BC Wildfire Services.

“This fire is burning in a steep and mountainous area that crews are unable to safely access. It is a modified response, as such it will be flown regularly to monitor fire activity and growth,” said BC Wildfire.

“As gusty winds are forecast for the area beginning this afternoon until Wednesday, smoke from this fire will continue to be visible from Revelstoke and surrounding areas. This fire originated at high elevation and no structures or infrastructure are threatened at this time.”

READ MORE: Wildfire north of Chase grown to 1,700 hectares

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023