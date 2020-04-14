Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

The fire pictured, located 17 kilometres north of Lytton (K70045), was approximately 10 hectares in size last night. The fire is suspected to be human caused. (BC Wildfire - Facebook)

A wildfire 17 kilometres north of Lytton, burning in steep terrain, has grown to approximately 30 hectares in size, but is now classified as ‘being held’.

“That one’s burning in some really, really steep terrain, so it’s been difficult for crews to get an accurate track of the fire, but it’s looking at about 30 hectares in size,” said Kamloops Fire Centre information officer, Kyla Fraser, at 3 p.m. April 14.

“Essentially in that area, because it’s such steep terrain, the fire is doing what we refer to as ‘fuel finding’ so because it’s burning on such a steep slope, the fire is closer to the ground which pre-heats the fuels in front of it, and then ignites it, continuing it up the hill.”

That being said, she explained the wildfire is not currently threatening any structures.

Yesterday (April 13) the Journal reported that the fire, located off North Spencer Rd, was 8.9 hectares in size and classified as out of control.

Black Press Media previously reported that crews were responding to three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

In a post on social media Sunday night (April 12), BC Wildfire Service explained that all three blazes are suspected to be human caused.

All three fires were discovered on April 12.

Across the province there are currently eight active wildfires larger than 0.009 ha in size.

Up to date info on active wildfires can be found here.

