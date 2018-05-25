Update: Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimated at 2,100 hectares

‘It is now considered to be an interface fire’

7:10 p.m. UPDATE: The Allie Lake fire northwest of Kamloops is now estimated at 2,100 hectares and still classified as out of control, says fire information officer Marla Catherall.

“It is now considered to be an interface fire,” she says. “If anyone has any questions about structures or evacuations they can contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.”

The fire is behaviour is still Rank 3 and 4 (a vigorous surface fire with some candling and spotting) but is expected to quiet down in the evening, she says.

“The BC Wildfire Service will have 23 firefighters on site overnight.”

The weekend outlook is hot and dry and it has been windy, she says.

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for 14 properties in Electoral Areas “E” and “J”.

Everyone living on the following properties are asked to evacuate immediately due to potential danger to life and health:

Electoral Area “E” (7 address points):

9221,9593Clinton-UpperLoonLakeFSR

3050,3515,4240,4244,4248Eagan-BonaparteLakeFSR

Electoral Area “J” (7 address points):

7888,8396Clinton-UpperLoonLakeFSR

9145,9425,9708,9713,10020DeadmanVidetteRd

“The advice from the field in terms of protection and the public interest was to issue an Evacuation Order and Alert for several properties,” said TNRD Chair John Ranta, who issued the evacuation order.

“Fingers crossed that we’re not facing another year like last year.”

Those in the described area must leave immediately. It is suggested that evacuees shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

For properties on Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR and Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR, travel north to Highway 24 and east to Little Fort, then south on Highway 5 to Barriere. If you require support services such as food and accommodation, please register at the Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre at the Barriere Lions Hall, 4354 Borthwick Ave in Barriere, BC.

For addresses on Deadman-Vidette Road, travel south on Deadman Vidette Rd to Hwy 1 and east to Kamloops. If you require support services such as food and accommodation, please register at the Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre at McArthur Island Sport Centre, Island Pkwy, in Kamloops, BC.

If you have any large animals/livestock in need of shelter, please contact the TNRD EOC at 1-866-377- 7188.

Evacuation Alert

An evacuation alert has also been issued for an additional 51 properties. These residents should prepare for evacuation should it become necessary.

5160, 5193, 5233, 5245, 5401, 5450 Bonaparte Lake

9992 to 10096 Bonaparte-Spur Lake FSR

4680 to 5760 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

The evacuation alert is to allow those residences to prepare for evacuation should it be necessary. The TNRD says residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation, however there may be limited notice due to changing conditions.

Residents under alert are asked to:

Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception center.

Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants.

Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

Collect pets and pet needs.

If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

If an evacuation order is implemented, a reception area will be set up at the Barriere Lions Hall at 4354 Borthwick Avenue.

All residents that have been evacuated must register with Emergency Social Services at the designated reception center. Registration provides emergency personnel and family members with a list of evacuees and will provide evacuated residents with food, shelter and other personal necessities.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

The Allie Lake wildfire is still holding at 1,600 hectares Friday afternoon.

Fire Information Officer Marla Catherall says the BC Wildfire Service has 73 firefighters on site today. They are battling the blaze alongside four helicopters, six pieces of heavy equipment and an air tanker.

Catherall says the fire is showing Rank 3 and 4 behaviour which means a vigorous surface fire with some candling and spotting.

The fire is still considered out of control.

The Xusum Creek wildfire is also holding at 400 hectares in size.

Catherall says the BC Wildfire Service has 64 firefighters on site today. They are battling the blaze alongside three helicopters, two pieces of heavy equipment and a skimmer aircraft.

The crews there are working to secure both the north and south flank of the fire today to prevent further spread within the valley.

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District expanded their evacuation alert and put an evacuation order in place yesterday. For further details click here.

For both fires the weekend weather outlook is looking quite dry. The forecast is calling for hot and dry conditions, with some promising, but limited, pockets of rain within the Kamloops Fire Centre area.

The cause of both fires are under investigation, but are believed to be human caused.

—

ORIGINAL:

The out-of-control blaze 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops has spiked to an estimated 1,600 hectares overnight, doubling in size from Thursday evening when it was estimated at 800 hectares.

The blaze near Deadman Vidette Road has been deemed the Allie Lake wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning right on the perimeter of the devastating 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire, however crews say this is a new wildfire and not related to last year’s blaze.

Fire Information Officer Jody Lucius says the blaze is in an area of old pine beetle kill which, combined with the hot, dry weather and high winds in the area over the last few days, has led to the dramatic increase in size.

The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke which is visible from several communities across a widespread area near the blaze.

BC Wildfire Service says a crew of 23 firefighters were on scene overnight, with a new crew arriving on site this morning including more firefighters, tankers and helicopters.

On Thursday, 45 firefighters, one helicopter and four pieces of heavy equipment were on scene fighting the fire.

The fire is not currently considered an interface fire and Lucius says it is in a remote location, no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is believed to be human caused.

Ground crews and aircraft from the BC Wildfire Service are also responding to a second large wildfire approximately 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Xusum Creek.

That fire is also considered out of control and has also jumped in size since Thursday, from 300 hectares to 400 hectares.

“The fire has moved over Highline Road and crews are working to minimize growth in that area of the fire,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District expanded their evacuation alert and put an evacuation order in place yesterday. For further details click here.

The cause of this fire is under investigation and is also believed to be human caused.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.