Crews are battling a large wildfire in the Monashees far north of Cherryville Sept. 8, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

BC Wildfire Service crews respond to 200 hectare blaze

A large wildfire burning north of the Monashee mountains is under attack by firefighters.

Crews are responding to the Gates Creek fire north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake.

”The fire is currently estimated at 200 hectares and classified as out of control,” said BC Wildfire Service. “A wildfire officer and helicopter are responding, ground crews are en route.”

The blaze is one of three in the area, the others are much smaller and even further north.

The cause of the Gates Creek fire is unknown at this time.

