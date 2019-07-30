Wildfire burns near Copper Mine Road

Wildfire extinguished near Princeton

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The wildfire, off Copper Mine Road, that sparked Tuesday morning is now classified as out.

BC Wildfire had four personnel crew on scene 5 km south east of Princeton.

The blaze was only .01 hectares in size and was quickly brought under control.

—————-

A wildfire is burning out of control 5 km south east of Princeton.

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning and is an estimated .01 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire is responding with a crew and possible air support to the Copper Mine Road area.

The cause is not yet known.

More to come.

