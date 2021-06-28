Wildfire off Highway 97C near Merritt under control

UPDATE: 3:11 p.m.
According to BC Wildfire a blaze that sparked just off Highway 97 C before Merritt is now under control.
The fire grew to .03 hectares in size and seven BC Wildfire personnel attended the scene along with local fire crews.
Highway 97 C was down to single-alternating lanes for some time but has since reopened.
A helicopter was also called into bucket water on the blaze but has since left.
_______
A wildfire has sparked just off Highway 97 C before Merritt.
BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze although the size is unknown at this time.
The fire sparked about 2 p.m., Monday.
This is the second blaze, BC Wildfire has responded to in the Okanagan region on Monday. A fire started above Highway 97 near Peachland about 9 a.m.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.