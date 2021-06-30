(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Wildfire sparks south of Kelowna at Lebanon Creek

It is not yet known how the fire started or how big it is

Another wildfire has sparked on Wednesday (June 30) just south of Kelowna near Lebanon Creek.

The BC Wildfire Service has not yet confirmed a cause of the fire, nor how big it is.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Wildfire for more information.

READ MORE: Small wildfire sparks outside of Peachland

READ MORE: 3 new wildfires pop up east of Kelowna

On Tuesday, a wildfire measured at 0.30 hectares sparked just west of Darke Lake, located near two wildfires that are under control in the Peachland area. Three new wildfires also popped up, just east of Kelowna Tuesday evening, each ranging between 0.50 hectares and three hectares in size.

