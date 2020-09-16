Wildfire sparks southeast of Kelowna near Little White Mountain

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

A wildfire has broken out near Little White Mountain, approximately 25 kilometres southeast of Kelowna.

According to Taylor McDonald, BC Wildfire Services, the fire is currently classified as out of control and it’s estimated to be three hectares in size.

“The fire showed no growth overnight, which is great news to hear,” said McDonald.

“Our crews were unable to find access yesterday evening due to visibility with the thick smoke in the air, but this morning the visibility has improved.”

BC Wildfire currently has three initial attack crew members responding, supported by a 12 person crew and one helicopter.

Lighting is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

