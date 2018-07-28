The Glenfir Road wildfire is burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata and estimated to be 32 hectares. -Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire still out of control near Naramata

The Glenfir Road wildfire is still 32 hectares in size

BC Wildfire crews are still working to contain the Glenfir Road wildfire, located 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata.

As of Friday, July 27, the fire is 32 hectares in size and ground crews have been moved from other wildfires to increase the containment of this fire, according to BC Wildfire Service’s website.

“Crews will continue to progress from the southeast corner to the north, extinguishing hot spots along the way. A heat scan is being scheduled in order to detect further hot spots,” the website said.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

About 65 personnel are on site with air support as needed.

The wildfire is still out of control.

“Direct sun exposure and little to no shade makes the working conditions on this wildfire tough for crews,” the website said.

