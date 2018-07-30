BC Wildfire successfully ignites fuels near Placer Mountain Fire in Similkameen

Crews continue to action Placer Mountan wildfire 37 kilometers south west of Keremeos

A planned ignition on the Placer Mountain fire located 37 kilometers south west of Keremeos was successful.

The goal of the ignition was to reduce fuels from the fire’s path.

The fire is now 1,017 hectares in size.

The lightning caused fire is still considered zero percent contained.

An evacuation alert is in place or Cathedral Lake Lodge and an Area Restriction Order was put in place as of noon, July 28th for Crown land in the vicinity of Placer Lake to protect public safety and the safety of firefighting personnel.

As of last update, 98 firefighters, six helicopters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment are working the fire.

On the east flank of the fire, crews will complete construction of guard moving south to join a machine guard that is progressing northward.

Crews will complete a helipad in Division A (north of McBride Creek) and in Division B (south of McBride Creek) crews are locating, inspecting and marking the location of existing helipads. They will also continue with mop-up and patrol on the fires northern flank working eastward.

Structural protection assessments are being carried out on identified structures within the vicinity of the fire.

The fire was discovered on July 17 when a lightning storm ripped through the area.

The wildfire is burning near parts of the Diamond Creek fire which started in the backcountry of Washington and crossed the border last summer forcing the closure of Cathedral Lake Lodge and campground.

We will update this story as more information comes available.

 

