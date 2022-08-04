Wildfire update: A number of small blazes in the areas surrounding Revelstoke and Golden

There are currently 17 active fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

With a sprinkle of rain in the forecast, the BC Wildfire service is getting some much-needed help in the Revelstoke and Golden areas in the fight against blazes across the province.

Most of the active wildfires in the Revelstoke area are a result of thunder and lightning storms which ran through the area from July 29 to Aug. 1.

A very small fire was ignited on Mt. Begbie due to a thunderstorm on July 29, but according to BC Wildfire, it is not expected to grow. Crews actioned the small blaze and it is in the ‘being held’ status.

Another small blaze was sparked on Mt. McCrae from lightning on July 30. Crews were unable to access the fire due to it being on hazardous terrain, but due to it being on a burn scar from a previous fire, BC Wildfire says it should put itself out.

Just west of the Jordan River, a small blaze sits at the top of a cliff, too dangerous for crews to access, however BC Wildfire says there is minimal fire at the site.

A three-person repel team put out a small wildfire at Copeland Creek, north-west of Revelstoke up the Jordan River, on Aug. 3 after it was ignited just a day before.

BC Wildfire said that expect rainfall in the coming days to be a big help in extinguishing the few small fires active in the Revelstoke and Golden area right now.

According to Environment Canada, there is a risk of thunderstorms for the Revelstoke and Golden areas from Thursday (Aug. 4) morning until 8 p.m.

There are currently 17 active fires in the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes Revelstoke and Golden.

The BC Wildfire Service has also put out a bulletin informing the public that they will be prohibiting a number of activities in the Southeast Fire Centre that could lead to wildfires starting today (Aug. 4).

As of noon the following activities are prohibited: campfires, Category 2 and 3 open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, air curtain burners, torches, and the use of chimneys, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved.

To view all current wildfire activity, visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status.

