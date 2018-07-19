Wildfires in Mt. Revelstoke National Park not currently a threat to people or assets

Since the lightning storm on Tuesday there have been three fires on Mt. Revelstoke.

Yesterday the third was detected near Miller Lake.

According to a news release from Parks Canada fire crews took immediate action to suppress the fire and ongoing suppression actions continue on the Clachnacudainn Creek fire.

The fires in the park do not currently pose risk to people or assets and the park remains open, the release said.

As a precautionary measure, an additional Parks Canada fire crew from Waterton Lakes National Park has come to support the ongoing monitoring and management of these fires.

Fire smoke and fire suppression activities may be visible from the Trans Canada Highway and Parks Canada asks that everyone stopping to take a look pull over in designated pull off or day use areas.

This is three of 14 wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre. According to the active wildfires map, there is another south of Revelstoke on Mt. Cartier that is 0.1 hectares.