The Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires southwest of Keremeos merged on Tuesday, Aug. 15, forcing evacuation orders. The fires are currently estimated at a combined size of over 10,000 hectares. (Brennan Phillips/Penticton Western News)

The Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires southwest of Keremeos merged on Tuesday, Aug. 15, forcing evacuation orders. The fires are currently estimated at a combined size of over 10,000 hectares. (Brennan Phillips/Penticton Western News)

Wildfires near Keremeos balloon to more than 10K hectares

The two wildfires combined on Aug. 15 and swelled overnight causing evacuations

In a single night, the two wildfires south of Keremeos merged together and ballooned to more than 10 times their previously estimated size.

The Crater Creek fire and the Gillanders Creek fire were estimated at 697 hectares and 480 hectares, respectively, earlier in the day on Aug. 15.

By the morning of Aug. 16, the size estimate had grown to more than 10,000 hectares.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ordered evacuations for 13 properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road, as well as the ranger station at Cathedral Lakes Park.

Another 74 properties are on evacuation alert in the RDOS along the Similkameen River from the Village of Keremeos going west and following Highway 3 for 13 kilometres.

The full lists of evacuation orders and alerts can be found on emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Smoke brings ‘very unhealthy’ air to South Okanagan-Similkameen

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall at 427 7th Ave. in Keremeos.

All residents on evacuation orders are asked to register at the ESS Reception Centre. Residents on evacuation alert or order can call ESS at 250-486-1890 for further information.

People concerned about evacuees are asked to call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Residents on evacuation alerts and orders, or who have been displaced from their home due to the emergency, are asked self-register for ESS through Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeos

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Helicopter spotted in Vernon park, at Lumby dam prior to crash
Next story
B.C. launches account on Chinese-language social media platform Weibo

Just Posted

Many Okanagan cities broke single-day temperature records on Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
8 Okanagan cities experience temperature records as heat wave soars across B.C.

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

David Brooks-Hill, Electoral Area B Director, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Cathy English, Curator of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, and Jan Morehouse, President of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives Association. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Museum and Archives installing accessibility lift

A view of smoke in the air in Vernon Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Okanagan, Shuswap