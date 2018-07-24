Wildfires near Keremeos continue to grow

Several small fires are out, but Snowy Moutnain and Placer Mountain fires continue to grow

The Snowy Mountain fire continues to grow, but because of its remoteness and difficult terrain BC Wildfire has yet to action the fire.

An update from BC Wildfire Service on Tuesday morning listed Snowy Mountain at 1,530 hectares in size, having grown about 200 hectares over the last 48 hours.

The fire is listed at zero per cent contained.

Related: Okanagan Wildfires: Tuesday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

The Snowy Mountain Fire, which has had several names since being discovered July 17 after lightning storm ripped through the area, is located in high elevation about 14 kilometers south of Keremeos.

The fire is located in the Snowy Protected Area and BC Parks has closed several trails including Ewart and Wall Creek Trails pending further assessment of this fire.

The fire is being closely monitored and a remote camera is being mounted to provide information about the growth of the fire.

The Placer Mountain fire, located west of Cathedral Park and east of Eastgate has grown to 434 hectares in size and is currently being actioned by BC Wildfire.

On Tuesday 22, firefighters, four helicopters, and seven pieces of heavy equipment were working the fire. Work Tuesday included putting in a three-metre wet line around the fire perimeter and completing danger tree assessments and tree falling. A dozer line in the east gully will also be completed.

Related: Wildfire near Keremeos still burning at 255 hectares

The only other small fire burning in the Lower Similkameen listed on the BC Wildfire Service interactive map at the time of this posting was the North Side of the South Slopes fire, which is listed at two hectares in size. The fire is in high elevation near the Ashnola River and was discovered July 19.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes available.

Previous story
North Okanagan Social Planning Council receives $100,000
Next story
Postill Lake blaze under control

Just Posted

Last evacuation order lifted in Summerland

Property on Garnet Valley Road had been evacuated because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Update: Okanagan Wildfires: Tuesday update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

CP Rail manager found guilty in case of train carrying dangerous goods left without hand brakes

The train was left unattended east of Revelstoke in Feb. 2015

Climbers hang upside down at Rumble in the Jungle Bouldering Festival near Revelstoke

Hanging by the tips on their fingers off of a large rock… Continue reading

Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves cannibas related businesses policy

At their June board meeting the Columbia Shuswap Regional District passed a… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Vernon councillor takes IHA to task over needle program

Dalvir Nahal surprised by authority’s lack of enthusiasm to get involved in buyback program

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

Drones need to stay away from Okanagan wildfires

Kelowna - The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has issued a warning

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Alleged impaired driver collides with parked semi-trailer in Vernon

Charges laid against 27-year-old, no major injuries

Naramata wildfire grows as firefighters struggle with terrain

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata on Glenfir Road has grown

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Most Read