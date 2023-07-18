UPDATE: Wildfires on Mt. Mackenzie, Martha Creek being held

Both fires were started by lightning according to the BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 12:32 P.M.: The wildfire on Mt. Mackenzie has been updated by BC Wildfire Service and is currently ‘being held’.

—

ORIGINAL: Mt. Mackenzie and Martha Creek are the two most recent sites of wildfires near Revelstoke.

The two fires were discovered over the past two days. The Martha Creek fire was discovered on Monday (July 17), and the Mt. Mackenzie fire was spotted this morning (July 18). Both fires are suspected to have started from lightning strikes.

The fire on Mt. Mackenzie is still marked as out of control on the BC Wildfire Map. The size is estimated to be 0.09 hectares. The BC Wildfire Service map said that they are carrying out a full response to control the fire. The fire is not affecting Revelstoke Mountain Resort, which is also located on Mt. Mackenzie.

The Martha Creek fire is estimated to be 0.04 hectares, but the wildfire map has the blaze marked as being held after an update this morning.

The Revelstoke Review will continue to monitor the blazes and provide updates as new information is made available.

READ MORE: Wildfire in Glacier National Park grows to 360 hectares

READ MORE: Okanagan film industry champions massive growth over the past three years

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsRevelstoke