Wildflower Festival returns to Revelstoke

The events get underway on Thursday (Aug. 10)

Starting next Thursday (Aug. 10), the Revelstoke Wildflower Festival will make its return to the community for another year of wildflower-themed events.

The event will run from Aug. 10–13, bringing a weekend of fun. The festival is made possible through a collection of sponsors and volunteers, including Parks Canada, the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS), and the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (RVAC). The festival has expanded from last year and will have more events for wildflower enthusiasts to take part in.

All the events will get underway on Thursday (Aug. 10), with three 10 a.m. starts. The invasive species education station will be at Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR), the wildflower photography workshop will be at RVAC, and the invasive plant workshop will be at Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

Later on Thursday, Mount Revelstoke National Park will also host the first alpine adaptations wildflower walk of the weekend at 2 p.m., which will be free for those with a park pass. Starting at 3 p.m. at RMR will host the edible invasives plant I.D. walk.

Friday’s schedule will have similar events with another invasive plant workshop and alpine adaptations wildflower walk. There will also be wildflower painting and a speed weed invasive species pull contest at the Kovach Park skate park.

Saturday and Sunday will include tote bag printing, hiking and drawing, more painting, high tea, and a pottery garden party.

To learn more about the Wildflower Festival, including dates, times, and how to register for events, visit the Wildflower Festival event page on the Tourism Revelstoke website.

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
