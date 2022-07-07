Wildflower Festival to bring a splash of colour to Revelstoke

The festival features art, hiking, music, and of course, flowers

Revelstokians will have a chance to celebrate art and the exploration of the Revelstoke’s colourful, beautiful alpine at the upcoming Wildflower Festival.

The event is taking place from Aug. 3 to 7 at a number of locations around the community, including guided hikes in the alpine.

This celebration of wildflowers and community is taking place in Revelstoke for the third year in a row. According to the festival’s organizers, the communities unparalleled access to alpine wildflowers makes it a perfect venue, and intertwining the local arts and culture scene was an easy choice given the flower’s natural beauty.

Hermit Glacier Lilies Wildflowers at Glacier National Park. (Photo by Parks Canada)

Kicking off the festival on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m., join the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society in an Invasive Species Identification Walk to explore the impact of invasive species and learn to identify them in person. Following that event, at 6 p.m., Laura Szanto will be hosting a Wildflower Photography Workshop on the greenbelt.

On August 7 local athlete and artist Claudia Bambi will host a hike and paint workshop at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Participants will explore the trails on a guided two-hour hike in pursuit of nature’s colors and textures.

Other events include a Wildflower Festival High Tea, Drop-In Wildflower Portrait Sessions, and an Alpine Adaptations Guided Wildflower Walk with Parks Canada.

Additional events are still being confirmed. To find out more about the festival visit Tourism Revelstoke’s event page at seerevelstoke.com/event/.

READ MORE: ‘Loud and proud’: Revelstoke shredders creating spaces for misfits and beginners

READ MORE: The future of Revelstoke’s food ecosystem

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FestivalRevelstoke