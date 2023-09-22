Wildsight Revelstoke to host Old Growth march

The event will start at 12:30 p.m. at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke

A defaced road sign of a logging truck is seen near the protest site of Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island on Oct. 4, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Wildsight Revelstoke will be hosting a march as part of its ‘United for Old Growth Day of Action’ in town on Thursday (Sept. 28).

“Communities across the province are coming together to rise up for the last remaining old growth,” said Wildsight in the event’s description.

Wildsight –an organization dedicated to responsible environmental stewardship– will be hosting a rally on Thursday to draw attention to Old Growth forests.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 28), Wildsight is inviting community members to assemble at Grizzly Plaza. The organization will lead a march down MacKenzie Ave. and around downtown followed by a brief rally.

Wildsight said that registration is not required but is encouraged to help the organization have a better sense of the number of people to expect. Registration is available on the Wildsight website.

The event was scheduled in advance of the B.C. Legislature’s return to session, which recommences in October. Wildsight said in the event’s description that it hopse the attention will ‘send MLAs back to Victoria with a strong mandate to do more for the forests and all the life they sustain’.

READ MORE:

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC legislatureRevelstoke