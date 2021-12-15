Wildsight takes students Revelstoke students to learn outdoors

Wildsight’s Classroom with Outdoors took Grade 4/5 students from Begbie View Elementary and Grade 4 students from Arrow Heights Elementary on field trips. (Contributed-Wildsight)

Revelstoke’s Arrow Heights Elementary students learned about teamwork, just like the parts of an ecosystem that work together to keep it healthy, in their fall field trip with Wildsight’s Classroom with Outdoors.

Ms. Haworth’s Grade 4 class found western toads, fisher spiders, snails, a garter snake, grasshoppers and many different birds in the Columbia wetlands.

“It was magical,” reflects educator Jade Harvey-Berrill.

Kids discovered the wonder in their wetland ecosystem and taught their peers about their own special part of the system.

“Woooah,” gushed student Emmy.”‘80 different types of birds are fed by one ash tree? That’s so cool!”

The class also undertook some water science studies; they discovered how special our wetlands are and how we need to protect them in the future.

When asked at the end to give a thumbs up if they had a good time, one student added, “How about both thumbs up if you had the most excellent time?”

Double thumbs were seen across the board.

We think Ms. Haworth’s class got it right: when we get to explore the amazing outdoors and learn about the ecosystems around us, it’s double thumbs up for us too!

Across the Columbia Basin, 25 classes participated in a Classroom with Outdoors experience this fall: a full day field trip where students study the great outdoors through hands-on learning, including students at Arrow Heights Elementary and Begbie View Elementary.

