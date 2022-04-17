Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP)

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; Queen Elizabeth absent

Queen turns 96 on Thursday

Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.

William and Kate, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Also in attendance were the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.

She cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.

READ MORE: Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19

On Thursday she had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan — the first time the couple has visited the U.K. together since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London, on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Harry is founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded or ill military personnel and veterans.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Royal familyUnited Kingdom

Previous story
U.S. rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend, 2 dead

Just Posted

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaking at a press conference update on COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier this year. (Contributed)
Interior Health region on COVID-19 pandemic recovery path

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

The former CPR Kiosk in its new location near the Co-Op Shopping Centre (now City Furniture), 1960s. (Estelle Dickey photo 9099)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 14