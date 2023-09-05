Williams Lake First Nation purchases St. Joseph’s Mission school site

The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) announced it has taken ownership over the private property on which the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School operated between 1891 and 1981.

WLFN Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars and Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, made the announcement Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, just a few kilometres away from the site, at WLFN offices along Highway 97 near Williams Lake.

The purchase, made by WLFN with funding from the Province of British Columbia at a cost of $1.2 million ($849,00 of that money funded by provincial government), ensures the site is permanently protected for historical and investigative purposes, noted a news release.

“It has long been the goal of WLFN’s current and previous Councils to see this property preserved and protected,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars​. “WLFN can now ensure the integrity of the investigation on this portion of the site, and we can start to think longer term about how to honour and acknowledge the children that disappeared from St. Joseph’s Mission and the generations of children that were torn from their families and forced to attend there. We’re grateful for the Province’s support and look forward to continued collaboration with the Province, Canada and other impacted First Nation communities.”

Rankin said the purchase provides the immediate protection of the property from any future development while ensuring that former students, their families and their communities can visit the site for cultural, spiritual, personal or other commemorative purposes. As the owner of this property, WLFN can work with former students, families and communities on a long-term vision and plan to protect and commemorate the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission. While planning is still in the early stages, this may include opportunities to reimagine the site as a place for reflection, remembrance, truth telling and public education.

“Residential school survivors and their families have told us that the sites of former schools are of great significance and must be protected,” said Rankin. “The return of these lands will support the process of truth telling, healing and remembrance as it will ensure future generations know the true history of this site and its impact on the generations of children who were forced to come here.”

Since 2021, Williams Lake First Nation has taken a leading role to investigate the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous children who were taken to St. Joseph’s Mission throughout its history. This has included the use of archival research, survivor testimonies, ground-penetrating radar and other technologies to locate undocumented and unmarked burials associated with St. Joseph’s Mission. This purchase will also allow a more thorough search of the property and will ensure that all relevant information pertaining to the investigation is collected and preserved. The Province has offered its full support for the investigation and is committed to a collaborative, inclusive, community-led and survivor-driven process to locate and protect any unmarked and undocumented burials associated with St. Joseph’s Mission.

St. Joseph’s Mission operated as an Indian Residential School between 1891 and 1981 and was administered by the Roman Catholic Church through much of its history under the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and the Sisters of the Instruction of the Child Jesus.

Indigenous children from more than 40 communities were taken to St. Joseph’s Mission, including children from Tŝilhqot’in, Secwépemc, Dakelh, and Stl’atl’imx First Nations.

Since September 2021, WLFN has led the investigation on lands historically associated with St. Joseph’s Mission and has released its preliminary findings of 159 reflections that indicate the presence of burials.

In the 1980s and 1990s, there were three high-profile criminal convictions for physical and sexual assault that took place at St. Joseph’s Mission.

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former residential school students and others affected. Access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line at 1 866 925-4419.

The KUU-US Crisis Line Society:

* Crisis services for Indigenous Peoples in B.C. are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free throughout the Province, at 1 800 588-8717.

* Alternatively, individuals can call direct into the Adult/Elders Line at 250 723-4050 or the Children/Youth Line at 250 723-2040.

* More information: https://www.kuu-uscrisisline.com/

Métis Crisis Line:

* A service provided by Métis Nation British Columbia.

* Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free across the province at 1 833 638-4722.

For WLFN-specific resources, visit: https://www.wlfn.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/WLFN-Emergency-Emotional-Spiritual-Health-Resources-Jan.-2023.pdf

READ MORE: Williams Lake First Nation marks Truth and Reconciliation Day with prayers, drumming

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

Truth and ReconciliationWilliams Lake