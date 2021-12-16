A Williams Lake lake man is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 faced with several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. (Kamloops This Week file photo)

A Williams Lake lake man is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 faced with several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. (Kamloops This Week file photo)

Williams Lake man arrested near Kamloops in possession of stolen truck faces several charges

RCMP officers deployed a spike belt East of Kamloops

A Williams Lake man faces several charges after RCMP officers deployed a spike belt, stopped and arrested him in possession of a stolen truck near Kamloops on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Kurt Leo Kujannek, 28, is charged with failing to stop a vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of a stolen truck, dangerous driving and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Const. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP interim media relations officer, noted around 10:30 a.m., a Kamloops RCMP officer observed a blue truck on the East Trans Canada Highway that had allegedly fled from police.

The truck had been involved in a theft of fuel investigation early that day in Williams Lake at about 6:45 a.m. after being reported stolen from Williams Lake.

“Multiple Kamloops officers responded and a spike belt was successfully deployed on the East Trans Canada Highway near Dallas. The truck eventually came to a stop near Hook Road,” Evelyn noted.

The charges were sworn on Dec. 15 and Kujannek remains in custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Kamloops Provincial Law Courts.

READ MORE: Williams Lake prolific offender arrested in Kamloops after regional crime spree


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada surpasses grim milestone with more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths
Next story
Cardboard collection could stack up in North Okanagan due to highway closures

Just Posted

Revelstoke house decorated for Christmas. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: Revelstoke’s Christmas light tour

A flagger directs construction traffic while heavy equipment is used as repairs to a bridge and road that was washed out by flooding are underway on the Coquihalla Highway near Carolin Mine Road, northeast of Hope, B.C., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. According to the B.C. Transportation Ministry the highway, which was heavily damaged in numerous places during last month’s flooding and mudslides, is on track to reopen to essential travel in early January if weather cooperates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Highway reopening caution: ‘It is not the Coquihalla as we know it’

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Trans Canada Highway, the North Columbia, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake area. (DriveBC)
Environment Canada issues weather warning for Trans Canada Highway

The Revelstoke Secondary boys volleyball team, the Avalanche: Jodi Wallach, Nathan Gale, Maximillian Laschke, Brodie Patry, Cole Bibby, Tye Hoshizaki, Kathy Hoshizaki, Murdoch Tegart, Jakob Taylor, Rogan Campbell, and Micah Sterling. (Contributed by Lisa Campbell)
Revelstoke comes together to send high school team to provincials