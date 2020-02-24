Wind this afternoon for Revelstoke area

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Flurries and rain showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC at 9 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed reduced to 80 km/h.

Avalanche deposit removal until 11 a.m. Watch for traffic control. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery section. Compact snow.

For live information see DriveBC.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

11 cm in the last 24 hours.

14 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth of 256 cm.

Avalanche forecast:

Rogers Pass: “Storm slabs are at the perfect depth to be triggered by humans. Choose supported terrain for your ascent/descent. Be aware that the sun is getting stronger and can trigger dry loose avalanches when it pops out from behind the clouds!”

Alpine and treeline: 3 – Considerable

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

For more information see Parks Canada.

North Columbia and South Columbia: The developing storm slabs are expected to be reactive to human triggers on Monday. Careful terrain selection and route finding will be required to effectively manage risk.

Alpine, subalpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

For more information see Avalanche Canada.

 

