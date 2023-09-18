Gusty winds and unsettled weather in parts of British Columbia helped kick up several wildfires over the weekend, forcing a number of evacuation orders and alerts. Four regional districts, from the Sunshine Coast to the Cariboo, central Okanagan and Peace River, issued or upgraded evacuation orders between Friday and Sunday. Fires burn near Big Creek, B.C., in a handout file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Gusty winds and unsettled weather in parts of British Columbia helped kick up several wildfires over the weekend, forcing a number of evacuation orders and alerts. Four regional districts, from the Sunshine Coast to the Cariboo, central Okanagan and Peace River, issued or upgraded evacuation orders between Friday and Sunday. Fires burn near Big Creek, B.C., in a handout file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Winds gusting across B.C. add to wildfire fight concerns

Four regional districts issued or upgraded evacuation orders between Friday and Sunday

Gusty winds and unsettled weather in parts of British Columbia helped kick up several wildfires over the weekend, forcing a number of evacuation orders and alerts.

Four regional districts, from the Sunshine Coast to the Cariboo, central Okanagan and Peace River, issued or upgraded evacuation orders between Friday and Sunday.

The most recent order covers the Glen Lake fire west of Peachland, a suspected human-caused blaze spotted on Saturday that the BC Wildfire Service says has burned more than four square kilometres and forced the evacuation of eight recreational properties.

The other three evacuation orders affect a total of 54 rural properties around the Horn Lake fire west of Williams Lake, the Clowhom Lake blaze northwest of Sechelt, and the Stoddart Creek fire north of Fort St. John.

As a gusty cold front swept through B.C. over the weekend, the Peace River Regional District upgraded orders and alerts on the northeast corner of the Stoddart Creek blaze, which has charred 295 square kilometres and has remained out of control since it was started, possibly by humans, in mid-May.

Evacuation alerts were also posted for blazes north and east of Pemberton, including for several properties at Spruce Lake in the South Chilcotin Mountain Park as the 93-square-kilometre Downton Lake blaze threatens the southern corner of the park known for its fishing and wild game viewing.

The wildfire service says the number of active blazes in B.C. remains above 400, with seven new fires started in the last 24 hours and 154 ranked as out of control.

READ ALSO: Columbia-Shuswap officials call for review of B.C.’s wildfire response

Love The Revelstoke Review?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Credible’ intelligence links India to Surrey Sikh leader’s death: Trudeau

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Credit Union celebrates 70 years

38-year-old Stewart. (RCMP)
Missing Kelowna woman might be in Revelstoke, Vancouver Island

Medical staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital have raised concerns about the state of the hospital and the need for upgrades. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Board presses Interior Health for improvements to Shuswap Hospital

Dine Around Victoria. AdobeStock
Dine Around Happy Hour comes to B.C. restaurants