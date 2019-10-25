Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

Residents in the North-Okanagan Shuswap and Thompson-Nicola are experiencing power outages as heavy rains and strong winds roll through the regions.

BC Hydro reports outages are affecting 3,500 customers from the North and South Shuswap to Salmon Arm, and 1,300 between Chase and Pritchard. Approximately 3,000 customers in Vernon, 2,200 in Enderby and 1,900 in and around Armstrong are also affected.

In a region alert, BC Hydro says approximately 35,138 customers throughout the Southern Interior have been affected by the storm.

3,000 customers in #VernonBC are currently without power. A crew will share updates as available here: https://t.co/kwUdnxGzIs pic.twitter.com/cDjsg3MPSR — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

We're aware of an outage affecting 3,500 customers in the #EagleBay and #Shuswap area. Crews will be sharing updates here: https://t.co/AIWYfl2iZU pic.twitter.com/ECvqNcFKOY — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

There are 1,300 customers in #ChaseBC currently without power. Crews will be heading to the area and sharing updates here: https://t.co/8prEf6UAgZ pic.twitter.com/8P5EwyhHPz — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

1,900 customers in #ArmstrongBC are currently without power. Updates will be available here: https://t.co/tFEOK5hTCw pic.twitter.com/feZhis6uhL — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

2,200 customers in #Enderby are currently without power. Crews will be sharing updates as available here: https://t.co/TGQAm55ADZ pic.twitter.com/uBzJU2nQCi — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

“A strong windstorm this morning has caused extensive outages in the Southern Interior, including Kamloops, Salmon Arm, 100 Mile House and Chase,” reports BC Hydro. “Crews will be responding as quickly as possible to get power back for affected customers.

“Individual restoration times will be provided once crews are able to assess the damage and repairs required. If you see a fallen power line, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911 to report.”

