Winfield Bakery not to reopen due to insurance

Owners say bakery is “grossly uninsured”

Insurance problems are leading to the burnt-out Winfield Bakery not being reopened.

In a Facebook post on the evening of May 18, an account under the name of Tammyandjohn Kenny posted in the group ‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ that the eatery was ‘grossly uninsured’ to deal with the disaster.

“Please check your policies as the global supply chain and replacement costs of anything has skyrocketed,” reads the post. “Take care of what you have in case disaster strikes.”

Tammy Kenney, owner of the restaurant, closed up shop on March 10 shortly before receiving a text message about the fire, and that smoke was billowing above Berry Rd.

No injuries were reported.

