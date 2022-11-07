Winners from the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards

Entrepreneurial Excellence: Joanne Gawler - Revelstoke After School Society Sponsored by Revelstoke Credit Union Sustainable Business Excellence: Tourism Revelstoke Sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke Youth Employer of the Year: Little Big Works Sponsored by TD Bank Group Tourism Attractions Excellence: Revelstoke Golf Club Sponsored by Community Economic Development for Revelstoke and CSRD Area B Food and Beverage Excellence: Dose Coffee Sponsored by Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery Accommodation Excellence: Courthouse Inn Revelstoke Sponsored by Revelstoke Accommodation Association Retail Excellence: Revy Outdoors Sponsored by Tim Hortons Revelstoke Industrial Manufacturing Excellence: Integrated Apparel Sponsored by Tara Sutherland and Tyler Bradbury of RE/MAX Revelstoke Realty Construction Excellence: Absolute Contracting | BC Housing Project – Humbert St. Sponsored by Downie/Selkirk Trades and Services Excellence: Artisan Drywall Contracting Ltd. Sponsored by Absolute Contracting Technology and Innovation Excellence: Adaptive Homes Ltd. Sponsored by Revy Web Design Community Support Excellence: Community Connections Society Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust Employee of the Year: Bobbi Doebert - Revelstoke Credit Union Sponsored by RBC & Sterling Land Wealth Advisory Group of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. Business of the Year: Revelstoke Optometry Centre Sponsored by Save on Foods Revelstoke Organization of the Year: Revelstoke Museum and Archives Sponsored by Moxie Marketing Citizen of the Year: Dylan Hardy Sponsored by Rotary Club of Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 5.

The event featured a sparkling atmosphere from RockIt Events, a dining experience presented by Eagle Pass Lodge, musical performance by DJ Spānda, shuttle service by Everything Revelstoke, and beverages from Mt. Begbie Brewery, Skookum, Marionette Vineyards & Winery, and Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery.

View our gallery for the full list of winners.

Editor’s note: In the case where a winner wasn’t present at the award ceremony, the award was accepted on their behalf by Chamber of Commerce president Maggie Spizzirri, a member of the board, and/or the sponsor of the award.

