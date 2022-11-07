Winners from the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 5.
The event featured a sparkling atmosphere from RockIt Events, a dining experience presented by Eagle Pass Lodge, musical performance by DJ Spānda, shuttle service by Everything Revelstoke, and beverages from Mt. Begbie Brewery, Skookum, Marionette Vineyards & Winery, and Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery.
View our gallery for the full list of winners.
Editor’s note: In the case where a winner wasn’t present at the award ceremony, the award was accepted on their behalf by Chamber of Commerce president Maggie Spizzirri, a member of the board, and/or the sponsor of the award.
