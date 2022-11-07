Winners from the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards

Poster for the Business Excellence Awards. (Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce)
Entrepreneurial Excellence: Joanne Gawler - Revelstoke After School Society Sponsored by Revelstoke Credit UnionEntrepreneurial Excellence: Joanne Gawler - Revelstoke After School Society Sponsored by Revelstoke Credit Union
Sustainable Business Excellence: Tourism Revelstoke Sponsored by Community Futures RevelstokeSustainable Business Excellence: Tourism Revelstoke Sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke
Youth Employer of the Year: Little Big Works Sponsored by TD Bank GroupYouth Employer of the Year: Little Big Works Sponsored by TD Bank Group
Tourism Attractions Excellence: Revelstoke Golf Club Sponsored by Community Economic Development for Revelstoke and CSRD Area BTourism Attractions Excellence: Revelstoke Golf Club Sponsored by Community Economic Development for Revelstoke and CSRD Area B
Food and Beverage Excellence: Dose Coffee Sponsored by Monashee Spirits Craft DistilleryFood and Beverage Excellence: Dose Coffee Sponsored by Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
Accommodation Excellence: Courthouse Inn Revelstoke Sponsored by Revelstoke Accommodation AssociationAccommodation Excellence: Courthouse Inn Revelstoke Sponsored by Revelstoke Accommodation Association
Retail Excellence: Revy Outdoors Sponsored by Tim Hortons RevelstokeRetail Excellence: Revy Outdoors Sponsored by Tim Hortons Revelstoke
Industrial Manufacturing Excellence: Integrated Apparel Sponsored by Tara Sutherland and Tyler Bradbury of RE/MAX Revelstoke RealtyIndustrial Manufacturing Excellence: Integrated Apparel Sponsored by Tara Sutherland and Tyler Bradbury of RE/MAX Revelstoke Realty
Construction Excellence: Absolute Contracting | BC Housing Project – Humbert St. Sponsored by Downie/SelkirkConstruction Excellence: Absolute Contracting | BC Housing Project – Humbert St. Sponsored by Downie/Selkirk
Trades and Services Excellence: Artisan Drywall Contracting Ltd. Sponsored by Absolute ContractingTrades and Services Excellence: Artisan Drywall Contracting Ltd. Sponsored by Absolute Contracting
Technology and Innovation Excellence: Adaptive Homes Ltd. Sponsored by Revy Web DesignTechnology and Innovation Excellence: Adaptive Homes Ltd. Sponsored by Revy Web Design
Community Support Excellence: Community Connections Society Sponsored by Columbia Basin TrustCommunity Support Excellence: Community Connections Society Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust
Employee of the Year: Bobbi Doebert - Revelstoke Credit Union Sponsored by RBC & Sterling Land Wealth Advisory Group of RBC Dominion Securities Inc.Employee of the Year: Bobbi Doebert - Revelstoke Credit Union Sponsored by RBC & Sterling Land Wealth Advisory Group of RBC Dominion Securities Inc.
Business of the Year: Revelstoke Optometry Centre Sponsored by Save on Foods RevelstokeBusiness of the Year: Revelstoke Optometry Centre Sponsored by Save on Foods Revelstoke
Organization of the Year: Revelstoke Museum and Archives Sponsored by Moxie MarketingOrganization of the Year: Revelstoke Museum and Archives Sponsored by Moxie Marketing
Citizen of the Year: Dylan Hardy Sponsored by Rotary Club of RevelstokeCitizen of the Year: Dylan Hardy Sponsored by Rotary Club of Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 5.

The event featured a sparkling atmosphere from RockIt Events, a dining experience presented by Eagle Pass Lodge, musical performance by DJ Spānda, shuttle service by Everything Revelstoke, and beverages from Mt. Begbie Brewery, Skookum, Marionette Vineyards & Winery, and Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery.

View our gallery for the full list of winners.

Editor’s note: In the case where a winner wasn’t present at the award ceremony, the award was accepted on their behalf by Chamber of Commerce president Maggie Spizzirri, a member of the board, and/or the sponsor of the award.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
