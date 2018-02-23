Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

DriveBC reports compact snow and slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and 23

After a brief stint of sunshine, the fog and flurries are back. DriveBC is cautioning drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 23. to keep their distance and exercise caution as winter driving conditions are in effect around Revelstoke. They report compact snow and slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and 23 headed in both directions.

According to Drive BC, winter highway maintenance will also be taking place 31 km west of Revelstoke to 29km west of Revelstoke on Hwy. 1. The road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

The high in Revelstoke today is -6.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of snow throughout the day with an accumulation of 2cm.

They expect the fog to dissipate by the afternoon.

For up to date road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather visit, weather.gc.ca

