DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday morning. (DriveBC Cams)

Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

Compact snow and slippery sections on Hwy. 1 and 23: DriveBC

DriveBC is reporting winter driving conditions on the highways this morning.

Highway 1 has compact snow with slippery sections between Glacier National Park and Craigellachie.

An accident near Three Valley Gap has reduced the road to single lane alternating traffic.

On Highway 23, DriveBC is also reporting compact snow with slippery sections between Revelstoke and Shelter Bay.

The high in Revelstoke today is 0 C. Environment Canada is forecasting five centimetres of snow.

For current weather conditions go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

